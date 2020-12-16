COVID-19 claims 15 lives, infects 1,224 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday said that 15 more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,237 and 1,224 new cases emerged when 11,495 samples were tested raising the tally to 199,706.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 15 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,237 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,495 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,224 cases that constituted 10.6 percent current detection rate, adding so far 2,178,494 tests have been conducted against which 199,706 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 176,337 patients have recovered, including 6,952 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,132 patients were under treatment, of them 19,227 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centers and 889 in different hospitals.

The condition of 799 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 have been shifted to ventilators, he added.

According to the statement, out of 1,224 new cases, 874 have been detected from Karachi, including 302 from East, 176 Central, 162 South, 116 Korangi, 60 Malir and 58 West. Hyderabad has 112, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Dadu 25, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 15-15 each, Ghotki 13, Jamshoro 12, Badin 10, MirpurKhas 11, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze, Tando allahyar and Thatta eight each, Sukkur Seven, Jecobabad Three, Larkana Shikarpur and Umerkot two each.

The CM urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures issued by the government.