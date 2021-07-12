COVID-19 claims 15 lives, infects 1,808 more people

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 38,622 with 1,808 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 38,622 with 1,808 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifteen corona patients died during past 24 hours, 14 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths were occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 15 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 09 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 13 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 17 percent, Peshawar 15 percent and Lahore 18 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Skardu 42 percent, Gilgit 41percent, Swabi 38 percent and Karachi 34 percent.

Around 231 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 47,015 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 15,998 in Sindh, 17,058 in Punjab, 10,117 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,752 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 725 in Balochistan, 665 in GB, and 700 in AJK.

Around 913,873 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 975,092 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 21,180 Balochistan 27,994, GB 6,904, ICT 83,764, KP 139, 463, Punjab 348,309 and Sindh 347,478.

About 22,597 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,607 have perished in Sindh, out of which 7 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on 11 July.

10,822 in Punjab out of which 03 deaths occurred in hospital during past 24 hours. 4,362 in KP where 03 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 784 in ICT among one deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 317 in Balochistan, 111 in GB and 594 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Sunday.

A total of 15,103, 802 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,433 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.