Covid-19 Claims 15 More Lives In Punjab , 529 New Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

Covid-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab , 529 new cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 15 more lives in Punjab, while 529 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to data released by a spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the death toll reached 10,939 and total number of recorded cases reached 352,682. As many as, 330,986 patients have recovered so far.

Currently 10,757 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 448 recovered in last 24 hours .

Health department conducted 17,525 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and total number of tests reached 6.04 million.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours as many as 215,133 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres, and the total number of vaccinated persons reached 13,435,419 in the province.

