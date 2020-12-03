UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 15 More Lives, Infects 1615 Others : Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:33 PM

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 1615 others : Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 15 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,983 and 1,615 new cases emerged when 13,339 samples were tested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 15 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,983 and 1,615 new cases emerged when 13,339 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 15 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,983 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,339 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,615 cases that constituted 12.1 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 2,021,993 tests have been conducted against which 179,240 cases have been diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 156,034 patients have recovered, including 1831 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,223 patients were under treatment, of them 19,385 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 826 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 734 patients was stated to be critical, including 84 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, out of 1,615 new patients, 421 are detected from Karachi South, 416 East, 197 Central, 97 Malir, 88 Korangi and 39 West. Hyderabad has 133 cases, Badin 30, Larkana 22, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan 18 each, Thatta 17, Umerkot 16, Sukkur 11, Ghotki nine, Kambar seven, Sanghar six, Dadu and Tando Allahyar four each, Jacobabad three, Khairpur and Shikarpur two each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Naushehroferoze one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow the SOPs issued by the government.

