UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 15 More Lives, Infects 587 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 587 others

As many as 15 more people died of coronavirus overnight lifting the death toll to 8,000 showing the ratio of 1.4 percent while 587 new cases were reported among the 10,601 tests conducted in last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 15 more people died of coronavirus overnight lifting the death toll to 8,000 showing the ratio of 1.4 percent while 587 new cases were reported among the 10,601 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Tuesday.

Shah said 10,601 samples were tested which detected 587 cases that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 7,777,038 tests had been conducted against which 557,658 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.8 percent or 506,700 patients had recovered, including 851 overnight.

The CM said currently 42,958 patients were under treatment, of them 42,681 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 262 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 236 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 587 new cases, 255 have been detected from Karachi, including 83 from Korangi, 82 East, 73 South, 10 West 6 Central and 1 Malir. Hyderabad has 105, Jamshoro 33, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 21, Mirpurkhas 20, Tando Allahyar 17, Thatta 14, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 10 each, Matiari and Umerkot 7 each, Kamber and Sujawal 5 each, Larkana and Tharparkar two each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM Sindh said 43,440,886 vaccinations have been administered upto February 13th, and added that during the last 24 hours 905,333 vaccines were inoculated - in total 44,346,219 vaccines have administered which constituted 82.33 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal February Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Auth ..

RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority

2 minutes ago
 20 more die of Corona, 966 confirmed in KP

20 more die of Corona, 966 confirmed in KP

2 minutes ago
 Sports plays vital role in building character: IGH ..

Sports plays vital role in building character: IGHDS

2 minutes ago
 Wales centre Haloholo gets chance to prove England ..

Wales centre Haloholo gets chance to prove England fitness

2 minutes ago
 Several dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: ..

Several dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada: Spain coastguard

7 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet okays first digital Cloud Policy: ..

Federal cabinet okays first digital Cloud Policy: Amin

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>