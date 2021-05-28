COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 1252 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,003 and 1252 new cases emerged when 15,440 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,003 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said that 15,440 samples were tested which detected 1252 cases that constituted 8.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,061,903 tests have been conducted against which 315,393 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.7 percent or 285,975 patients have recovered, including 572 overnight.

The CM said that currently 24,415 patients were under treatment, of them 23,402 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 991 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 937 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1252 new cases, 780 have been detected from Karachi, including 326 from East, 195 South, 114 Central, 54 Korangi, 48 West and 43 Malir. Hyderabad has 99, Sukkur 53, Badin 38, Sujawal 27, Dadu 21, Jamshoro 19, Nausheroferoze 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Ghotki, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Khairpur 15 each, Kashmore 12, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 10 each, Sanghar 9, Umerkot 8, Jacobabad 2, Kamber and Shikarpur 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.