COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 591 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,407 and 591 new cases emerged when 13,348 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,407 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 13,348 samples were tested which detected 591 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,443,227 tests have been conducted against which 335,027 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 310,096 patients have recovered, including 600 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,524 patients were under treatment, of them 18,882 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 612 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 556 patients were stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 591 new cases, 424 have been detected from Karachi, including 159 from East, 99 South, 65 Korangi, 45 Central, 34 West and 19 Malir. Thatta has 21, Badin and Sujawal 15 each, Qamber and Sanghar 14 each, Hyderabad 13, NausheroFeroze nine, Mirpurkhas eight, Larkana and Matiari seven each, Jacobabad six, Khairpur five, Jamshoro, Tharparker and Umerkot four each, Dadu three, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar two each, Shikarpur one. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.