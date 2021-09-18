COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 others

As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,258 and 759 new cases emerged when 15,206 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,258 and 759 new cases emerged when 15,206 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,258 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,206 samples were tested which detected 759 cases that constituted 5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,835,861 tests have been conducted against which 449,454 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 413,459 patients have recovered, including 915 overnight.

The CM said that currently 28,737 patients were under treatment; of them 28,074 were in home isolation, 623 at different hospitals and 40 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 557 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 759 new cases, 339 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 113 in Karachi East, Hyderabad 100, Karachi South 89, Sujawal 51, Korangi 38, Karachi Central 37, Mirpurkhas and Malir 32 each, Matiari 31, Karachi West 30, Tando Allahyar 29, Sanghar 26, Badin 20, Tharparkar 19, Jamshoro 15, Umarkot 14, Thatto 13, Larkano 12, Nawabshah 9, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Khairpur 6, Kashmore 3, Ghotki 2, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Qambar, Noushehro Feroze and Dadu one each new covid-19 case reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.