UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 15 More Patients, Infects 759 Others

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 15 more patients, infects 759 others

As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,258 and 759 new cases emerged when 15,206 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 15 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,258 and 759 new cases emerged when 15,206 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 15 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,258 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 15,206 samples were tested which detected 759 cases that constituted 5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,835,861 tests have been conducted against which 449,454 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 413,459 patients have recovered, including 915 overnight.

The CM said that currently 28,737 patients were under treatment; of them 28,074 were in home isolation, 623 at different hospitals and 40 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 557 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 759 new cases, 339 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 113 in Karachi East, Hyderabad 100, Karachi South 89, Sujawal 51, Korangi 38, Karachi Central 37, Mirpurkhas and Malir 32 each, Matiari 31, Karachi West 30, Tando Allahyar 29, Sanghar 26, Badin 20, Tharparkar 19, Jamshoro 15, Umarkot 14, Thatto 13, Larkano 12, Nawabshah 9, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Khairpur 6, Kashmore 3, Ghotki 2, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Qambar, Noushehro Feroze and Dadu one each new covid-19 case reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Jacobabad Jamshoro Badin Umarkot Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country; PMD

4 minutes ago
 WCLA DG visits historic city of Bhera

WCLA DG visits historic city of Bhera

4 minutes ago
 UK Utility Company Capable of Allaying Gas Shortag ..

UK Utility Company Capable of Allaying Gas Shortage Risk Amid Surging Prices - A ..

4 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit to tackle global food s ..

World Green Economy Summit to tackle global food security

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic co ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing economic cooperation with Estonia

59 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.