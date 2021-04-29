COVID-19 claims 151 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Pakistan reported 151 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5, 480 new cases of the virus surfaced after 57, 013 tests in different parts of the country during the same period. The death toll reached 17, 681. The positivity ratio remained 9. 61 per cent across the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar urged the business community to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in markets and commercial areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, he said the third wave of covid-19 has spread to a dangerous level and business community should play its role for strict compliance to SOPs.

The Minister said reduction in coronavirus cases would help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses.