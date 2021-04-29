UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 151 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:08 PM

COVID-19 claims 151 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 5, 480 new cases of Coronavirus have emerged after tests of 57, 013 tests across the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Pakistan reported 151 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 5, 480 new cases of the virus surfaced after 57, 013 tests in different parts of the country during the same period. The death toll reached 17, 681. The positivity ratio remained 9. 61 per cent across the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar urged the business community to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures in markets and commercial areas to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual meeting with the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, he said the third wave of covid-19 has spread to a dangerous level and business community should play its role for strict compliance to SOPs.

The Minister said reduction in coronavirus cases would help the government to consider easing restrictions on businesses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Asad Umar Business Same Chamber Market Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme 8 Series Arrives in Pakistan with a Spectac ..

12 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

City edging closer to CL Final after 2-1 lead over ..

10 hours ago

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

12 hours ago

UNICEF commends Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s support f ..

13 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.