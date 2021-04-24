UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 157 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:22 AM

COVID-19 claims 157 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The Official figures show that as many as 5, 908 of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country over last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 157 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection during last 24 hours.
The Official figures showed that as many as 5, 908 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the case during the same period.

The Overall positivity ratio remained 11.27 percent while the death toll reached 16,999.


On other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed the people to strictly follow SOPs on Coronavirus and said that Army would be deployed in big cities to help police for enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs.


The latest reports pillion riding was discouraged by the police and similarly, the areas with huge crowd were also strictly asked to follow SOPs to contain rapidly increasing Coronavirus.

