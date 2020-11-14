COVID-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 865 others: CM Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that 16 more coronavirus patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,738 and 865 new cases emerged when 13,320 tests were conducted raising the tally to 154,738.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives while struggling against the virus that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said that 13,320 samples were tested which diagnosed 865 new cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,797,478 tests have been conducted against which 154,738 cases have been detected, of the 92 percent or 142,417 patients have recovered, including 335 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 9,583 patients were under treatment, of them 9,113 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 463 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 366 patients was stated to be critical, of them 39 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 865 new cases, 666 have been detected from Karachi, including 259 from East, 192 South, 93 Central, 57 Korangi, 37 Malir and 28 West.

Hyderabad has 77 cases, Jamshoro 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Badin 12, Sukkur nine, Sanghar six, Larkana, Naushehroferoze and Umerkot four each, Thatta and Dadu three each, Khairpur, Ghotki and Sujawal two each, Jacobabad and Kashmore one each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs for securing them and their families.