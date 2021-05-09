Covid-19 claims 16 more patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,742 and 976 new cases emerged when 14,486 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that 16 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,742 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad said that 14,486 samples were tested, which detected 976 cases that constituted 6.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,767,062 tests have been conducted against which 292,643 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.2 percent or 269,820 patients have recovered, including 586 overnight.

The CM said that currently 18,081 patients were under treatment, of them 17,414 were in home isolation and 667 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 629 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 976 new cases, 441 have been detected from Karachi, including 256 from East, 87 South, 57 Central, 20 Malir, 15 West and 6 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 168, Sukkur 70, Ghotki 45, Larkana 35, Khairpur 30, Kamber 29, Badin 22, Matiari 20, Shikarpur 18, Mirpurkhas 17, Dadu 14, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal 11, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirabad 3 each, Jacobabad 2, Sanghar and Umerkot 1 each.

Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.