UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 16 More Patients, Infects 225 Others

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 225 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,388 and 225 new cases emerged when 9,052 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,388 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,052 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted 2.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,045,244 tests have been conducted against which 258,903 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 248,184 patients have recovered, including 326 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,331 patients were under treatment, of them 5,993 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 329 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 296 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 225 new cases, 112 have been detected from Karachi, including 45 from East, 23 South, 15 Korangi, 13 West, 12 Central and 4 Malir. Badin has 13, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Ghotki 9 each, Khairpur and Sanghar 7 each, Kamber and Tando Allahyar 6 each, Matiari, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan 5 each, Jamshoro 4, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 3 each, Sukkur 2.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Land Forces calls on COAS

3 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

11 minutes ago

PM takes notices on shortage of Cotton, its escala ..

19 minutes ago

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

28 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

29 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.