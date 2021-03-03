COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 225 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,388 and 225 new cases emerged when 9,052 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 16 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,388 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,052 samples were tested which detected 225 cases that constituted 2.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,045,244 tests have been conducted against which 258,903 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 248,184 patients have recovered, including 326 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,331 patients were under treatment, of them 5,993 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 329 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 296 patients was stated to be critical, including 51 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 225 new cases, 112 have been detected from Karachi, including 45 from East, 23 South, 15 Korangi, 13 West, 12 Central and 4 Malir. Badin has 13, Larkana, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Ghotki 9 each, Khairpur and Sanghar 7 each, Kamber and Tando Allahyar 6 each, Matiari, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan 5 each, Jamshoro 4, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 3 each, Sukkur 2.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.