Covid-19 Claims 16 More Patients, Infects 371 Others

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Covid-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 371 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 16 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,199 and 371 new cases emerged when 10,679 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He added that 16 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,199 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,679 samples were tested which detected 371 cases. He added that so far 2,852,842 tests have been conducted against which 253,089 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 234,584 patients have recovered, including 4939 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 14,306 patients were under treatment, of them 13,770 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 527 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 487 patients was stated to be critical, including 63 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 371 new cases, 172 have been detected from Karachi, including 70 from East, 48 South, 27 Central, 15 Korangi, Nine West and Three Malir. Hyderabad has 32, Matiari 17, Nawabshah 15, Jamshoro 14, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Ghotki 11 each, Thatta ten, Sanghar Nine, Badin and Kashmore seven each, Shikarpur six, Jacobabad five, Larkana, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal four each, Umerkot Three, Qamber and Nausheroferoze Two each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

