COVID-19 claims 161 lives, infects 3,377 more people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 86,151 with 3,377 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,018 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and sixty-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 140 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 21 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 161 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 70 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 67 percent, Multan 76 percent, Gujranwala 62 percent and Bahawalpur 56 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Lahore 56 percent, Swabi 67 percent, Peshawar 63 percent and Swat 66 percent.

Around 666 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,587 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,696 in Sindh, 14,137 in Punjab, 6,030 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,596 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 424 in Balochistan, 392 in GB, and 312 in AJK.

Around 733,062 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 837,523 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,397, Balochistan 22,664, GB 5,330, ICT 76,492, KP 120,590, Punjab 308,529 and Sindh 286,521.

About 18,310 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,678 have perished in Sindh among 10 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Monday.

8,683 in Punjab had died with 111 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 91 of them in the hospital and 20 out of hospital. 3,423 in KP where 31 of them died in hospital on Monday, 693 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Monday, 239 in Balochistan among two perished in the hospital in past 24 hours, 107 in GB and 487 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Monday.

A total of 11,965,682 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,464 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.