COVID-19 claims 161 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 161 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 3,377 new positive cases of Coronavirus infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the fresh statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 37,587 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained eight point nine eight percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has reached 18,310.

