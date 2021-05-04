UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 161 More Lives In Pakistan Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

COVID-19 claims 161 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

The Official figures show that 3, 377 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 161 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 3,377 new positive cases of Coronavirus infection surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period.

According to the fresh statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 37,587 tests were conducted and positivity ratio remained eight point nine eight percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has reached 18,310.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

10 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

11 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

10 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

12 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.