COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, 1,798 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives and 1,798 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, death toll reached up to 12,133 and a total number of cases recorded 408,759 while 369,388 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 27,238 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Healthcare department conducted 22, 902 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7 million so far.

The vaccination was the only and effective treatment against coronavirus he said and added that people should immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to a normal life.

The people should also wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the spokesperson urged the people.