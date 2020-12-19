UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 17 More Lives, Infects 1120 Others

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 17 more patients died overnight due to COVID-19, lifting the death toll to 3319 and 1120 new cases emerged when 10372 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He said that overnight 17 more patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3319 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10372 samples were tested which diagnosed 1120 cases that constituted 10.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,222,406 tests have been conducted against which 204,103 cases have been detected, of them 88 percent or 179,780 patients have recovered, including 914 overnight.

CM said that currently 21004 patients were under treatment, of them 20158 in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres and 831 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 727 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 had been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1120, 910 had been detected from Karachi, including 347 from East, 290 South, 117 Central, 71 Malir, 61 Korangi and West 24. Hyderabad had 33 cases, Sanghar 28, Thatta 15, Shaheed Benzairabad 13, Jacobbad and Shikarpur 12 each, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki 10 each. Nousheroferoze and Badin seven each, Larkana and Umerkot six each, Khairpur and Matiari five each, Tando Allahyar four, Sukkur three, Dadu and Kambhar one each.

The CM has urged people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of the virus.

