Covid-19 Claims 17 More Lives, Infects 1,265 Others

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 1,265 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,670 and 1,265 new cases emerged when 12,461 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday. He added that 17 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 3,670 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Mr Shah said that 12,461 samples were tested which detected 1,265 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,446,565 tests have been conducted against which 222,999 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 202,034 patients have recovered, including 2385 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,295 patients were under treatment, of them 16,439 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 845 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 756 patients was stated to be critical, including 77 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1265 new cases, 1002 have been detected from Karachi, including 302 from South, 278 East, 163 Korangi, 119 Central, 72 Malir, 68 West. Hyderabad has 62 cases, Jamshoro 28, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Shikarpur 14, Sanghar 12, Matiari 11, Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan 10, Larkana eight, Sujawal and Umerkot six each, Jacobabad and Naushehroferoze five each, Khairpur and Badin four, Ghotki three, Sukkur two and Tando Allahyar one each.

