COVID-19 Claims 17 More Lives, Infects 597 More People In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 597 more people in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Another 17 people lost their lives to coronavirus, while 597 new infections were reported in Punjab on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 111,137, while the total deaths in the province was recorded at 2,492 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 238 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 111 in Rawalpindi, two in Attock, three in Chakwal, seven in Jehlum, 10 in Sialkot, 15 in Gujrat, 13 in Faisalabad, four in Toba Tek Singh, 63 in Multan, 24 in Vehari, eight in Khanewal, 13 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 17 in Bahawalpur, one in Lodhran, three in Bhakkar, 12 in Layyah, six in Rahimyar Khan, one in Muzaffargarh, six in Rajanpur, four in Sahiwal, nine in Okara and seven in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has so far conducted 1,774,459 tests for COVID-19 while 97,789 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab Health Department urged masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with antibacterial soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

