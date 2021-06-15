COVID-19 claims 17 more lives, infects 616 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,273 and 616 new cases emerged when 13,992 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here Tuesday.

He added that 17 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,273 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,992 samples were tested which detected 616 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 4,312,457 tests have been conducted against which 329,262 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.4 percent or 300,864 patients have recovered, including 775 overnight.

The CM said that currently 23,125 patients were under treatment, of them 22,436 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 664 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 609 patients were stated to be critical, including 49 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 616 new cases, 352 have been detected from Karachi, including 99 from East, 85 South, 80 Central, 47 Korangi, 36 Malir and 5 West. Hyderabad has 59, Badin 28, Kamber 17, Dadu 16, Sanghar 11, Nausheroferoze 10, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 9 each, Matiari 4, Kashmore, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Khairpur 2 each, Jamshoro 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.