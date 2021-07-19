UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 17 More Patients, Infects 1,247 Others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,737 and 1,247 new cases emerged when 11,794 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that 17 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,737 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,794 samples were tested which detected 1,247 cases that constituted 10.6 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,807,684 tests have been conducted against which 358,159 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.7 percent or 321,093 patients have recovered, including 493 overnight.

The CM said that currently 31,329 patients were under treatment, of them 30,233 were in home isolation, 70 at isolation centers and 1,026 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 952 patients was stated to be critical, including 64 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,247 new cases, 1,015 have been detected from Karachi, including 443 from East, 238 South, 205 Central, 55 Korangi, 43 Malir and West 31. Hyderabad has 59, Thatta 20, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar 16 each, Sukkur 15, Badin 14, Matiari and Umerkot 10 each, Dadu nine, NausheroFeroze and Sujawal eight each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad khan six each, Jamshoro two and Larkana one.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

