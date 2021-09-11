UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 17 More Patients, Infects 925 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 07:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 17 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,133 whereas, 925 new cases reported among 16,775 tests conducted in last 24 hours.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said 17 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,133 with the death ratio of 1.6.

Shah said 16,775 samples were tested which detected 925 cases with 5.5 percent detection rate.

He further said so far 5,736,248 tests have been conducted against which 443,963 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 387,625 patients have recovered, including 627 overnight.

The CM said currently 49,205 patients were under treatment, of them 48,425 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 740 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 657 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 925 new cases, 314 have been detected from Karachi, including 131 from East, 76 South, 42 Malir, 36 Central, 15 West and 14 Korangi. Hyderabad has 131, Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Sanghar 40, Tharparkar 39, Badin 37, Thatta 34, Sujawal 30, Tando Allahyar 28, Matiari 26, Dadu 24, Shikarpur 16, NausheroFeroze and Sukkur 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Khairpur and Umerkot 12 each, Larkana 11, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan eight each, Jacobabad and kashmore six each.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

