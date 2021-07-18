UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 18 More Lives, Infects 1467 Others

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 18 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,720 and 1467 new cases emerged when 19,655 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,720 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 19,655 samples were tested which detected 1467 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,795,890 tests have been conducted against which 356,912 cases were diagnosed, of them 89.8 percent or 320,600 patients have recovered, including 385 overnight.

The CM said that currently 30,592 patients were under treatment, of them 29,551 were in home isolation, 70 at isolation centers and 971 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 889 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1467 new cases, 1236 have been detected from Karachi, including 431 from East, 228 South, 193 Korangi, 185 Central, 107 West and 92. Mirpurkhas has 34, Hyderabad 30, Thatta 22, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad 19 each, Badin and Sanghar 13 each, Tharparkar 10, Tando Allahyar 7, Nausheroferoze 6, Dadu 5, Ghotki and Sukkur 4 each, Khairpur and Larkana 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

