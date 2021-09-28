UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 18 More Lives, Infects 554 Others In Sindh

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:11 PM

As many as 18 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,379 while 554 new cases emerged when 14,781 tests were conducted in Sindh

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,379 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,781 samples were tested which detected 554 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,995,665 tests have been conducted against which 456,108 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.8 percent or 427,607 patients have recovered, including 1314 overnight.

The CM said that currently 21,122 patients were under treatment, of them 20,634 were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 453 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 414 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 554 new cases, 193 have been detected from Karachi, including 63 from South, 59 East, 31 Korangi, 19 Central, 11 West 17 Malir 10 . Hyderabad has 141, Shikarpur 26, Tharparkar 23, Jamshoro and Sukkur 17 each, Badin 16, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 14 each, Thatta 13, NausheroFeroze and Umarkot 12 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Ghotki and Jacobabad 10 each, Mirpurkhas eight, Kashmore three, dadu one.

Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

