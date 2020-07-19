UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 19 Lives, Infects 889 Others In Sindh : CM Sindh

Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 889 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday emerged when 7,977 samples were tested raising the tally to 113,007 cases while 19 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1,993 in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here.

He said that 7,977 new samples were tested against which 889 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 11 percent detection rate. So far 642,848 samples had been tested which detected 113,007 cases all over Sindh, of them 92,037 patients had recovered, including 654 recovered overnight, he said.

He added that the recovery rate came to 81 percent.

The chief minister said that 19 patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus.

He said said that at present 18,977 patients were under treatment, of them 18,169 in home isolation, 65 at isolation centers and 743 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 525 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 patients shifted to ventilators.

According to the chief minister out of 889 new cases, 395 had been detected from Karachi. They include 121 from East, 93 South, 65 Central, 46 Malir, 41 Korangi and 29 West.

He said that Hyderabad had 59 cases, Ghotki 42, Mirpurkhas 32, Khairpur 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 22, Shikarpur 21, Sanghar and Larkana 19 each, Jamshoro 16, Dadu 15, Jacobabad 14, Sukkur 13, Kashmore 12, Thatta, Kambar and Naushehroferoze 11 each, Matiari 10, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan eight each, Sujawal five and Umerkot four.

The chief minister urged people of the province to stay safe by observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

