COVID-19 Claims 19 More Lives, 1002 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:15 AM

COVID-19 claims 19 more lives, 1002 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 19 more lives and 1002 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 19 more lives and 1002 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, death toll reached up to 12,487 and a total number of cases recorded 425,704 while 392,624 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 20,593 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 15,395 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.25 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against coronavirus.

He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab Health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect them from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Health care department urged the citizens.

