COVID-19 Claims 19 More Lives, Infects 1402

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 19 more lives, infects 1402

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 19 patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,885 and 1,402 new cases emerged when 10,585 tests were conducted.

In a statement issued here, he said unfortunately 19 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,885 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

Shah said 10,585 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,402 cases that constituted 13.2 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 1,940,557 tests had been conducted against which 168,783 cases were identified, of them 148,313 patients had recovered, including 749 overnight.

The CM said currently 17,585 patients were under treatment, of them 2,885 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 774 in different hospitals.

The condition of 684 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1,402 cases, 1148 had been detected from Karachi, including 422 from East, 362 South, 156 Central, 94 West, 61 Korangi and 53 from Malir.

Similarly, Hyderabad has 63 cases, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 21 each, Sujawal 18, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Jamshoro 13, Sanghar 11, Badin 10, Ghotki, Larkana, Naushehroferoze and Sukkur three each, Thatta, Umerkot and Kashmore two each, Khairpur and Matiari one each, he added.

