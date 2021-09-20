UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 19 More Lives, Infects 630 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,289 and 630 new cases emerged when 11,471 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,289 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 11,471 samples were tested which detected 630 cases that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,878,815 tests have been conducted against which 450,734 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,270 patients have recovered, including 514 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,175 patients were under treatment, of them 28,547 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 590 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 531 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 630 new cases, 222 have been detected from Karachi, including 84 from East, 49 South, 32 Korangi, 27 Central, 26 West and 4 Malir. Thatta has 60, Hyderabad 58, Jamshoro 50, Sanghar 33, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 28 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Tharparkar 20, Umerkot 17, Sujawal 16, Badin 14, Larkana 12, Nausheroferoze 11, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Dadu and Ghotki 1 each.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

