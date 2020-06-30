UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 19 More Lives, Infects Other 2655: Chief Minister Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

COVID-19 claims 19 more lives, infects other 2655: Chief Minister Sindh

The coronavirus on Tuesday claimed 34 more lives and infected another 2655 persons lifting the death toll to 1377 and tally to 84656 of the cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus on Tuesday claimed 34 more lives and infected another 2655 persons lifting the death toll to 1377 and tally to 84656 of the cases.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issues here from CM House .

He said that 9435 samples were tested which detected 2655 new cases that constituted 28 percent detection rate one of the highest rate. He added that so far 453,386 tests had been conducted against which 84,656 patients were diagnosed, of them 46824, including 1208 overnight recovered and returned to normal life.

"The recovery rate in Sindh comes to 55 percent," the CM said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 34 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1377 that constituted 1.6 percent death ratio, adding "We are trying to control death rate by diagnosing the patients in time and start their treatment".

Currently, 36,455 patients were under treatment, of them 34785 in home Isolation, 166 at isolation centers and 1504 at different hospitals of the province, he said and added currently 708 patients were in critical condition, of them 102 had been shifted on to the ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 2655 cases, Karachi had 686 new cases, of them 252 in East, 175 South, 107 Central, 62 Malir, 49 West and 44 Korangi.

He said that Hyderabad had 93,Ghotki 76, Sukkur 74, Jamshoro 45, Mirkhas 34, Khairpur 34, Tando Allahyar 32, Jacobabad 28, Sanghar 23, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Larkana 22, Shikarpur 19, Kambar 19, Umerkot 12, Dadu 13, Badin and Nasushehroferoze nine each, Sujawal six, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four and Kashmore and Matiariu had one each.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by observing SOPs issued by the government.

