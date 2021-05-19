UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 19 More Patients

Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:32 PM

As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight by lifting the death toll to 4,854 and 2076 new cases emerged when 20,421 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight by lifting the death toll to 4,854 and 2076 new cases emerged when 20,421 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,854 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad said that 20,421 samples were tested which detected 2076 cases that constituted 10.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 3,883,951 tests have been conducted against which 303,306 cases were diagnosed,Out of them,91.7 percent or 278,280 patients have been recovered, including 611 overnight.

He further said that currently 20,172 patients were under treatment,Out of them 19,347 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 800 at different hospitals.

The CM that the condition of 764 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 2076 new cases,1260 have been detected from Karachi, including 629 from East, 258 South, 144 Central, 109 Malir, 95 Korangi and 25 West. Hyderabad has 252, Sukkur 111, Jamshoro 51, Larkana 44, Dadu 34, Badin 28, Thatta and Umerkot 26 each, Mirpurkhas 21, Matiari 17, Ghotki and Khairpur 16 each, Shikarpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Kamber and Shaheed Benazirabad 8 each, Kashmore 5 and Jacobabad 2.

Murad urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

