COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 1084 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more coronavirus patients have died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,624 and 1084 new cases emerged when 14,465 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,624 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,465 samples were tested which detected 1084 cases that constituted 7.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,592,645 tests have been conducted against which 280,355 cases were diagnosed,Out of them 93.9 percent or 263,265 patients have been recovered, including 626 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,466 patients were under treatment,Out of them 11,893 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 565 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 541 patients was stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, Out of 1084 new cases, 468 have been detected from Karachi including 279 from East, 80 South, 58 Central, 31 Malir, 17 West and 3 Korangi. Hyderabad has 138, Sukkur 96, Kashmore 37, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Nausheroferoze 31, Umerkot 30, Ghotki 28, Matiari 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Badin 22, Mirpurkhas 21, Larkana 18, Khairpur 17, Sanghar 13, Kamber 15, Jamshoro 9, Tando Allahyar 7, Shikarpur 5, Jacobabad and Thatta 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the Government.