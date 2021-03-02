UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 19 More Patients, Infects 267 Others

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 08:44 PM

As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,372 and 267 new cases emerged when 9,186 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,372 and 267 new cases emerged when 9,186 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He said that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,372 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,186 samples were tested which detected 267 cases that constituted Three percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,036,192 tests have been conducted against which 258,678 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 247,858 patients have recovered, including 5644 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,448 patients were under treatment, of them 6,448 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 335 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 303 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 267 new cases, 158 have been detected from Karachi, including 63 from East, 28 South, 24 Central, 23 Malir, Korangi and West ten each. Hyderabad has 23, Mirpurkhas 14, Matiari 11, Thatta 10, Kashmore nine, Badin and Ghotki five each, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot four each, Larkana Three, Jacobabad Two, Shaheed Benazirabad one.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

