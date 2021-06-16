COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 668 others

As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,292 and 668 new cases emerged when 13,755 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,292 and 668 new cases emerged when 13,755 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,292 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,755 samples were tested which detected 668 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,326,212 tests had been conducted against which 329,930 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 304,697 patients had recovered, including 3833 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,941 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 653 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 606 patients were stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 668 new cases, 421 have been detected from Karachi, including 125 from East, 94 South, 84 Central, 79 Korangi, 30 Malir and 9 from West. Hyderabad has 40, Thatta 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Sanghar 18, Badin and Matiari 14 each, Jamshoro 12, Kamber 11, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Dadu, Tharparkar and Mirpukhas 9 each, Jacobabad and Nausheroferoze 8 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Khairpur and Umerkot 4 each, Ghotki 2, Larkana and Sujawal 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.