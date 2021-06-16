UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 19 More Patients, Infects 668 Others

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:46 PM

COVID-19 claims 19 more patients, infects 668 others

As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,292 and 668 new cases emerged when 13,755 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,292 and 668 new cases emerged when 13,755 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,292 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,755 samples were tested which detected 668 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,326,212 tests had been conducted against which 329,930 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 304,697 patients had recovered, including 3833 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,941 patients were under treatment, of them 19,263 were in home isolation, 25 at isolation centers and 653 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 606 patients were stated to be critical, including 46 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 668 new cases, 421 have been detected from Karachi, including 125 from East, 94 South, 84 Central, 79 Korangi, 30 Malir and 9 from West. Hyderabad has 40, Thatta 24, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Sanghar 18, Badin and Matiari 14 each, Jamshoro 12, Kamber 11, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 10 each, Dadu, Tharparkar and Mirpukhas 9 each, Jacobabad and Nausheroferoze 8 each, Tando Muhammad Khan 6, Khairpur and Umerkot 4 each, Ghotki 2, Larkana and Sujawal 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RPO awards appreciation certificates, cash to CPO, ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Detained as Part of Espionage Prob ..

9 minutes ago

Minsk Hopes West Will Be Ready to Settle Differenc ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on blasphemous m ..

9 minutes ago

MNA Munazza Hassan calls on Prime Minister

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops authorities from charging ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.