UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives, Infects 881 More In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 881 more in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Two more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,780, while 881 new cases emerged when 13,021 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement Thursday.

He said the death rate stood at 1.6 percent, while the current COVID detection rate was 6.8 percent.

The chief minister said so far 3,819,131 tests had been conducted, detecting total corona positive cases of 296,350, out of 92 percent or 272,863 patients had recovered, including 649 overnight.

He said currently 18,707 patients were under treatment, 17,981 in home isolation and 726 at different hospitals.

The condition of 673 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators, he added.

The CM said out of 881 new cases, 409 were detected from Karachi, including 144 from East, 119 South, 65 Central, 58 Malir, 15 Korangi and 8 West, while Hyderabad had 108, Dadu 42, Noushehro Feroz 33, Sanghar 24, Sukkur & Umarkot 22 each, Sujawal 21, Matiari 20, Thatto 19, Badin & Tando Mohammad Khan 17 each, Ghotki & Jacababad 15 each, Khairpur 11, Larkano 10, Kashmor 7, Nawabshah 4, Mirpur Khas & Shikarpur 2 each, Jamshoro & Qambar one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Mirpur Khas Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Umarkot Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

7 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

7 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.