COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 881 more in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Two more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,780, while 881 new cases emerged when 13,021 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement Thursday.

He said the death rate stood at 1.6 percent, while the current COVID detection rate was 6.8 percent.

The chief minister said so far 3,819,131 tests had been conducted, detecting total corona positive cases of 296,350, out of 92 percent or 272,863 patients had recovered, including 649 overnight.

He said currently 18,707 patients were under treatment, 17,981 in home isolation and 726 at different hospitals.

The condition of 673 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators, he added.

The CM said out of 881 new cases, 409 were detected from Karachi, including 144 from East, 119 South, 65 Central, 58 Malir, 15 Korangi and 8 West, while Hyderabad had 108, Dadu 42, Noushehro Feroz 33, Sanghar 24, Sukkur & Umarkot 22 each, Sujawal 21, Matiari 20, Thatto 19, Badin & Tando Mohammad Khan 17 each, Ghotki & Jacababad 15 each, Khairpur 11, Larkano 10, Kashmor 7, Nawabshah 4, Mirpur Khas & Shikarpur 2 each, Jamshoro & Qambar one each.

Murad Ali Shah urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.