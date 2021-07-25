UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives With 103 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 103 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 103 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,352 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the total infected cases included 26,156 from Rawalpindi and 2196 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, thirty-five reported from Rawal Town, twenty-three from Potohar town, twenty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Taxila, four from Gujar Khan, four from Islamabad, two from Faisalabad, two from AJK and one each from Kahutta, Kotli sattian, Attock, Chakwal, KPK, Kohat and Jehlum and KPK.

"Presently 114 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 31 in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,43 in Institute of Urology and 23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority updated that so far 26,593 patients were discharged after recovery while 1845 were quarantined including 1215 at home and 630 in isolation centres.

The report said that so far 1,009,148 people including 34,181 health workers and 1,043,329 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

Related Topics

Islamabad Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Kohat Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Sunday Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

32 minutes ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

46 minutes ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

2 hours ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.