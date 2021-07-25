COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 103 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 103 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,352 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the total infected cases included 26,156 from Rawalpindi and 2196 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, thirty-five reported from Rawal Town, twenty-three from Potohar town, twenty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Taxila, four from Gujar Khan, four from Islamabad, two from Faisalabad, two from AJK and one each from Kahutta, Kotli sattian, Attock, Chakwal, KPK, Kohat and Jehlum and KPK.

"Presently 114 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 31 in Holy Family Hospital,17 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,43 in Institute of Urology and 23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority updated that so far 26,593 patients were discharged after recovery while 1845 were quarantined including 1215 at home and 630 in isolation centres.

The report said that so far 1,009,148 people including 34,181 health workers and 1,043,329 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.