COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives With 141 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 141 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 28,684 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 26,471 from Rawalpindi and 2213 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, thirty-four reported from Rawal Town, thirty-seven from Potohar town, thirty-eight from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar Khan, three from Kahutta, nine from Kotli sattian, two from Kalar Syeda, six from Islamabad, three from AJK and one each from Murree, Taxila, Chakwal and KPK.

"Presently 127 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital, 20 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 48 in Institute of Urology, 26 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 2 in Bila Hospital and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority updated that so far 26,827 patients were discharged after recovery while 2105 were quarantined including 1396 at home and 709 in isolation centres.

The report said that so far 1,103,216 people including 35,610 health workers and 1,067,606 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

