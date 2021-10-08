UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives With 24 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:43 PM

As many as 24 new positive cases were reported in the district while two people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 24 new positive cases were reported in the district while two people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Friday, among the new cases, eleven belonged to Potohar town, three from Rawalpindi Cantt, two each from Rawal town, Kahutta,Taxila and Kahutta while one each case was reported from Islamabad and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 20 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,26 in Institute of Urology,12 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 in Holy Family Hospital ", the report said.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition,28 stable and 29 on oxygen support.

As many as 2,816,355 people including 42,845 health workers and 2,773,510 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.80 per cent in the district, it added.

