COVID-19 Claims 2 Lives With 74 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

As many as 74 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,942 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 74 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,942 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the total infected cases included 25,787 from Rawalpindi and 2155 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases, seventeen reported from Rawal Town, sixteen from Potohar town,twenty-nine from Rawalpindi Cantt,three from Kahutta,three from Attock, two from AJK,and one from Chakwal,Kohat,Murree and Kalar Syeda.

"Presently 111 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,38 in Institute of Urology, 23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and 2 in Bilal hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 26,220 patients were discharged after recovery while 1728 were quarantined including 1123 at home and 605 in isolation centers.

District Health Authority updated that so far 101,9370 people including 34,035 health workers and 985,335 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

