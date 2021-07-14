UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 79 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,493 in the district while two lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 25,377 from Rawalpindi and 2116 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases, twenty-six reported from Rawal Town, eleven from Potohar town, seventeen from Rawalpindi Cantt, eight from Taxila, four from Islamabad, two each from Kahutta, Kotli sattian, Murree, AJK and KPK while one each reported from Gujar Khan, Mianawali and Chakwal.

The health authority reported that presently 63 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities,counting 22 in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,23 in Institute of Urology and 8 in Fauji Foundation Hospital.

District Health Authority updated that so far 25,999 patients were discharged after recovery while 606 were quarantined including 178 at home and 428 in isolation centers.

