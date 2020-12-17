COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

Two more patients including a woman died of COVID-19 on Thursday in Hyderabad, taking the tally to 166 in the district while 30 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients including a woman died of COVID-19 on Thursday in Hyderabad, taking the tally to 166 in the district while 30 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, Muhammad Hassan Jamali, a 75 year old resident of Saeedabad and Ms. Ruqaya, 32, resident of Naushahro Feroze succumbed to COVID-19 at LU hospital Hyderabad while 30 new cases were also reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

The dead bodies of both the patients were handed over to the heirs by Edhi volunteers as per COVID-19 SOPs.

Out of total COVID-19 active patients, 44 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, officials added.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaigns in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for implementation of SOPs to contain COVID-19 spread while "Million Masks Programme" was also started in Hyderabad to provide surgical face masks to the general public as a preventive measure.