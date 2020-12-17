UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:15 PM

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

Two more patients including a woman died of COVID-19 on Thursday in Hyderabad, taking the tally to 166 in the district while 30 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more patients including a woman died of COVID-19 on Thursday in Hyderabad, taking the tally to 166 in the district while 30 more cases were reported positive during the last 24 hours.

According to health authorities, Muhammad Hassan Jamali, a 75 year old resident of Saeedabad and Ms. Ruqaya, 32, resident of Naushahro Feroze succumbed to COVID-19 at LU hospital Hyderabad while 30 new cases were also reported as positive in the Hyderabad district.

The dead bodies of both the patients were handed over to the heirs by Edhi volunteers as per COVID-19 SOPs.

Out of total COVID-19 active patients, 44 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jasmhoro, officials added.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaigns in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for implementation of SOPs to contain COVID-19 spread while "Million Masks Programme" was also started in Hyderabad to provide surgical face masks to the general public as a preventive measure.

Related Topics

Dead Died Hyderabad Saeedabad Women From Million

Recent Stories

UAE is one of the key strategic partners of Tajiki ..

5 minutes ago

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministe ..

20 minutes ago

UAEPL Technical Committee announces start dates fo ..

20 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,321 new COVID-19 cases, 792 recove ..

35 minutes ago

RTA changes addressing system of metro platforms

35 minutes ago

EU Expects Hungary to Address Asylum Law Breaches ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.