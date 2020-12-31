COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Hyderabad

The COVID-19 claimed 2 more lives of persons under medical treatment at Liaquat University Hospital's coronavirus ward here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 2 more lives of persons under medical treatment at Liaquat University Hospital's coronavirus ward here on Thursday.

The hospital sources identified the deceased as 65 year old Ameerul Haq and 72 year old Karam Ali Memon.

The bodies were handed over to the families for burial through the Edhi Foundation which performed ablution under the SOPs.