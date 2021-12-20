UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives, Infects 151 Others

As many as 2 more Covid-19 patients have died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,654 while 151 new cases emerged when 12,187 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 2 more Covid-19 patients have died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,654 while 151 new cases emerged when 12,187 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday.

He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,654 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 12,187 samples were tested which detected 151 cases that constituted 1.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,984,650 tests have been conducted against which 478,352 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 466,145 patients have recovered, including 217 overnight.

The CM said currently 4,553 patients were under treatment, of them 4,398 were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centers and 129 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 122 patients was stated to be critical, including 9 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 151 new cases, 29 have been detected from Karachi, including 15 from East, 9 South, 2 Central, 1 Korangi, Malir and West each. Jamshoro has 14, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and Nausheroferoze 13 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 11, Matiari 10, Mirpurkhas 9, Dadu 5, Larkana, Sukkur, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 4 each, Badin, Umerkot, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Jecobabad and Ghotki 3 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said 26,004,220 vaccinations have been administered upto December 18th, and added during the last 24 hours 165,384 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,169,604 vaccines have administered which constituted 49.48 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

