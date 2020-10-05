UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives, Infects 252: Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 252: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 252 new Covid-19 cases were emerged raising the tally to 138,593 and two more patients lost their lives lifting the tally to 2523

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 252 new Covid-19 cases were emerged raising the tally to 138,593 and two more patients lost their lives lifting the tally to 2523.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday said that 7993 tests were conducted against which 252 new cases emerged that constituted 3.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,416,482 samples have been tested against which 138,593 cases were detected all over Sindh that came to 10 percent overall detection rate.

Shah said that two more patients lost their lives while fighting against the deadly virus lifting the death toll to 2,523 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said that 432 patients recovered overnight.

The number of patients cured so far has reached 131,462 that constituted a 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that currently 4608 patients were under treatment, including 4,327 in home isolation, six at isolation centers, and 275 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 188 patients was stated to be critical, including 33 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the Chief Minister, out of 252 new cases 166 have been detected from Karachi, of them 68 from East, 37 from South, 28 Central, 18 Korangi, nine Malir and six West. Hyderabad has 14 cases, Naushahro Feroze five, Tando Allahayar four, Jamshoro and Badin three each, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, and Larkana one case.

