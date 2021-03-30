UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives, Infects 275 Others

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 275 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 2 more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,497 and 275 new cases emerged when 7,853 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,497 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 7,853 samples were tested which detected 275 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 3,288,631 tests have been conducted against which 265,432 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.

5 percent or 256,052 patients have recovered, including 100 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,883 patients were under treatment, of them 4,594 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 281 at different hospitals, adding that the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 36 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 275 new cases, 180 have been detected from Karachi, including 99 from East, 28 South, 23 Malir, 18 West, 8 Central and Korangi 4. Hyderabad has 22, Kamber and Matiari 10 each, Mirpurkhas 6, Ghotki and Sanghar 5 each, Badin, Umerkot and Tando Allahyar 4 each, Thatta 3 and Sukkur 2.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh govt launches electric busses in Karachi

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of SEC

27 minutes ago

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones annual ‘Ijtema’ in ..

33 minutes ago

Keep trust in air travel: Emirates to operate spec ..

40 minutes ago

FIFA expresses concerns over illegal possession of ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Changing Attitudes towards ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.