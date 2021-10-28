COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 371 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,557 and 371 new cases emerged when 18,195 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 2 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,557 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said 18,195 samples were tested which detected 371 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate.

He said so far 6,361,099 tests had been conducted against which 467,797 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 448,697 patients had recovered, including 716 overnight.

The chief minister said currently 11,543 patients were under treatment, of them 11,290 were in home isolation, 27 at isolation centers and 226 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 225 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 371 new cases, 79 were detected from Karachi, including 30 from East, 27 South, 14 Korangi, 4 Central, 3 West and 1 Malir. Hyderabad had 43, Thatta 33, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan 27 each, Matiari 20, Jamshoro 16, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Allahyar 15 each, Badin and Sanghar 14 each, Tharparkar 13, Larkana 11, Dadu 10, Sukkur 9, Shikarpur and Umerkot 7 each, Ghotki 5, Jacobabad 4.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures to curb the deadly virus.