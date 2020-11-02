UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives, Infects 443 Others : CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :As many as two more patients of COVID-19 died lifting the death toll to 2,633 and 443 new cases emerged when 9,784 samples were tested raising the tally to 146,774.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday from CM House.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll 2,633 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said 9,784 samples were tested which detected 443 new cases that constituted 4.5 percent. So far 1,664,547 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 146,774 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,974 patients have recovered, including 195 overnight.

The CM Sindh said currently 5,167 patients were under treatment, of them 4,906 were in home isolation, one at isolation center and 260 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 191 patients was stated to be critical, including 27 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 443 new cases, 289 have been detected from Karachi, including 90 from South, 83 East, 48 Central, 40 Malir, 18 Korangi and 10 West.

Hyderabad has 39 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 18, Shikarpur 12, Khairpur 10, Dadu eight, Ghotki seven, Jamshoro and Sanghar six each, Thatta five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Matiari three, Badin two, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Umerkot one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

