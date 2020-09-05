COVID-19 claims 2 more lives, infects 74 persons in Punjab

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed two more lives and infected 74 more people in the Punjab province during the last 24 hours, according to official sources on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed two more lives and infected 74 more people in the Punjab province during the last 24 hours, according to official sources on Saturday.

Also, the number of infections in the province reached 97,118 after detection of new cases.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), so far the total number of deaths in the province had been recorded 2,208 altogether .

The spokesperson said that 37 new cases were reported in Lahore,14 in Gujranwala, five in Rawalpindi, one in Attock, two each in Gujrat and Multan, three in Faisalabad, four in Bahawalpur,one each in Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan, Lodharan and Sahiwal and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has conducted 992,633 coronavirus tests so far, while 92,552 patients have recovered in the province.

The health department urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks while going out. People should wash their hands with soap several times daily to protect themselves from the dangerous virus, he said.

The spokesperson asked people to contact 1033 immediately if any symptoms of coronavirus are found in any person.