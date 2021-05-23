UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 2 More Lives Of Patients

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 2 more lives of the patients admitted in the Liaquat University Hospital's COVID-19 wards on Saturday,raising the death toll to 389 during last 14 months.

According to the statistics released by the district administration here Sunday, as many as 1,395 tests were performed during the last 24 hours out of which 106 people were tested positive with the virus.

The positivity rate, however, has dropped in the district to 8 percent.

Some 1,811 active cases of COVID-19 still exist in Hyderabad and among them 1,776 are under the home isolation, 29 are admitted in LUH and one each in Agha Khan University Hospital, DUHS and Indus Hospital Karachi while 3 were in SIDH.

Among the 106 beds in LUH's intensive care units and high dependency units at the hospital's Hyderabad and Jamshoro branches, only 26 were occupied by Saturday night while 83 were vacant.

The district health authorities vaccinated 72,398 people of Hyderabad against the virus by Saturday night while 25,995 people have also received the second doses of their vaccines.

