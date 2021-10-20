COVID-19 claims 2 more lives with addition of 318 infected people

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has taken two more lives with addition of 318 more new cases during the last 24 hours.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, on Wednesday said the death toll had risen to 7,536.

He said last night 14,396 tests were conducted while the death toll had reached to 7,536.

He said so far 6,271,612 tests had conducted against which 465,818 cases had diagnosed, of them 446,831 patients had recovered, including 113 during the last 24 hours.

The chief minister said currently 11,451 patients were under treatment, of them 11,195 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 227 at different hospitals.

He said the condition of 226 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 318 new cases, 69 had detected from Karachi, including 37 from East, 11 Central, 7 Korangi, 5 South and West each, and 4 Malir. Hyderabad had 34, Thatta 25, Sanghar 24, Jamshoro 23, Badin 17, Naushahro Feroze 16, Tharparkar 14, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Ghotki and Shikarpur 12 each, Sukkur 10, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot 8 each, Kashmore 1.

The chief minister urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures to curb the deadly virus.